PoliticsUnited States of America

Biden proposes sweeping US Supreme Court reforms

July 29, 2024

The reforms include term limits and constitutional amendments eliminating broad presidential immunity. However, their chances of passing are slim, amid a deeply-divided Congress.

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
Biden is trying to reform the conservative-dominated court before he leaves office some six monthsImage: Evan Vucci/IMAGO/UPI Photo

US President Joe Biden on Monday set to propose sweeping reforms to the conservative-dominated Supreme Court.

The proposals include term limits and a binding code of conduct for the court's nine justices, who can now serve for life. They will also include a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad presidential immunity.

It is believed that the measures are unlikely to pass, with Congress closely divided and only 99 days to go ahead of the US presidential election.

Biden is due to present the proposal during a speech at the presidential library of former President Lyndon B. Johnson in Austin, Texas.

