Biden: NATO mutual defense pact a 'sacred' commitment

US President Joe Biden on Saturday sought to reassure Poland of Washington's commitment to the defense of Eastern Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, insisting the NATO mutual defense pact was a "sacred commitment."

Biden was speaking during the second day of his visit to Poland after talks with President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

"Your freedom is ours," Biden said, echoing one of Poland's unofficial mottos.

"I'm confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing NATO," Biden said about the Russian president. "But he hasn't been able to do it. We've all stayed together.''

Poland handed a 'big responsibility'

As the largest NATO member in the former eastern bloc, Poland is playing a key role in the Western response to Russia's invasion.

The US president noted that Poland was "taking on a big responsibility, but it should be all of NATO's responsibility."

Warsaw has called for NATO peacekeepers on the ground in Ukraine, which Washington has rejected.

Duda, meanwhile, said he had asked Biden about the possibility of speeding

up military purchases, referring to purchases of Patriot missile systems, artillery rocket systems, F-35 jets and Abrams tanks.

Biden also responded to speculation that Russia has changed its military strategy, after Moscow said its focus was now to completely "liberate" the breakaway eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

"I am not sure they have," Biden said when asked by a reporter if Russia had altered its course.

Three-way talks in Warsaw

Earlier, Biden dropped in on talks between US, Polish and Ukrainian government officials about the global response to the conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attended the meeting along with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

The officials discussed "the US' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

On Friday, Biden spoke to US soldiers stationed around 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine

Biden visits refugee center in Warsaw

The US president also accompanied Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski to Warsaw's National Stadium, where Ukrainian refugees are being registered and provided with aid.

Poland has taken in more than 2.2 million out of an estimated 3.5 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began more than a month ago.

Asked what he thought of Putin after meeting the refugees, Biden said: "He's a butcher."

After arriving in Poland on Friday, Biden visited a refugee center near the southeastern city of Rzeszow, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Biden's visit to Poland follows his appearance at a trio of summits in Brussels on Thursday.

Watch video 26:01 Can the US stop the war in Ukraine?

mm, wmr/kb (Reuters, dpa, AFP)