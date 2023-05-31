Biden, McCarthy upbeat about US House debt ceiling vote

The US House of Representatives is expected to pass a bipartisan deal to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt limit and avert a default.

The US House of Representatives is due to vote on Wednesday on a bipartisan bill raising the government's $31.4 trillion (€29.4 trillion) debt ceiling.

The vote is a crucial step in preventing a destabilizing default that could come early next week without congressional action.

A majority of lawmakers in the House voted to open debate on the bill before taking up the question of passage later in the evening.

Congress has just five days to greenlight an agreement between Republicans and Democrats to allow more borrowing and ensure the country doesn't miss loan repayments, which would send the US and global economies into a potentially ruinous nosedive.

Bipartisan coalition

Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy sounded upbeat as they assembled a coalition of centrist Democratic and Republican supporters opposed to the conservative backlash and progressive dissent.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act needs a simple majority to clear the 435-member Republican-controlled House of Representatives and head to the Senate.

Republicans control the House by a narrow 222-213 majority, but the bipartisan deal will need support from both Republicans and Democrats to pass, as members of both parties object to significant parts of the bill.

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he expected the debt ceiling bill to come to the Senate as soon as Thursday.

Biden hopeful of smooth passage

Biden expressed optimism that the agreement he negotiated with McCarthy would pass the chamber and avoid an economically disastrous default on America's debts.

"I think things are going as planned," he told reporters. The president was to depart Washington Wednesday evening for Colorado, where he is scheduled to deliver the commencement address Thursday at the US Air Force Academy.

"God willing by the time I land, Congress will have acted, the House will have acted, and we'll be one step closer," he said.

Republicans are ready to make history

The leaders of the Republicans were also optimistic. "Everybody has a right to their own opinion, but on history, I'd want to be here with this bill today," McCarthy said as he arrived at the Capitol.

He described the deal as the "largest cut in American history" and predicted that the vote, expected around 8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT), would succeed, telling reporters, "It's going to become law."

Overall, the 99-page bill restricts spending for the next two years, suspends the debt ceiling into January 2025 and changes policies, including new work requirements for older Americans receiving food aid and greenlighting an Appalachian natural gas line that many Democrats oppose.

dh/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters)