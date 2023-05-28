  1. Skip to content
Biden, McCarthy reach tentative debt ceiling deal — reports

13 minutes ago

The agreement between the White House and Republicans would avoid a default ahead of an estimated deadline of June 5.

US Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling, news agencies reported.

The two leaders came to an agreement on Saturday evening, having spoken over the phone earlier that day, a person familiar with the matter told AP.

This comes after a long standoff as both Democrats and Republicans played hardball in the final race for a deal ahead of a critical June 5 deadline.

