Biden joins striking auto workers on Detroit picket line

US President Joe Biden called on car companies to give autoworkers the 40% pay increase they demand, as he joined striking workers on a Michigan picket line.

US President Joe Biden flew to Detroit Tuesday where he joined members of the striking United Auto Workers' (UAW) union on the picket line.

His visit is thought to have been the first time a US president has ever joined striking workers.

Biden said Detroit's "Big Three" automakers — GM, Ford and Stellantis (owners of Chrysler) — should give workers the 40% pay raise they are demanding, saying they deserve, "a lot more."

It is the 12th day of the strike and Biden has been especially vocal in his support for the UAW cause.

More to come…

js/jcg (AP, Reuters)