Biden issues new policy to curb asylum at US-Mexico border

Alyona Murashova
June 5, 2024

The new order allows officers to shut down the US-Mexico border if the average daily crossings exceed 2,500 over a seven-day period. Irregular migration remains a major concern for American voters.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gebo
USA Mexiko Grenzstadt Reynosa Flüchtlinge

US launches new asylum system for Mexican border

DW correspondents traveled to a border city in Mexico to assess the impact of new US asylum rules
MigrationJanuary 16, 202303:02 min
Many migrants attempt the treacherous journey through the Texas brush. Not everyone makes it.

Migrant deaths on US-Mexico border increases

SocietyNovember 30, 202102:26 min
Vorschaubild Mapped Out

The new nuclear arms race

Tensions between the world's biggest nuclear powers are on the rise. So are global nuclear stockpiles.
ConflictsApril 29, 202411:34 min
A family sitting near a fountain in Bonn, Germany

Asian migrants to Europe worry after EU vote

Far-right parties have emerged stronger than ever in the EU elections. How alarming is this for Asian migrants?
MigrationJune 12, 202404:38 min
Thumbnail Explainer Mapped Out | The World’s deadliest border

How the EU compromised its values on migration

The European Union is struggling to deal with migration, and the consequences for migrants and refugees are dire.
MigrationJune 4, 202412:34 min
A young woman stands looking at the camera, speaking. Behind her is a photo of another woman researching on a laptop, surrounded by documents

How useful is regular migration?

War, economic insecurity and the effects of climate change have heavily contributed to movement across borders.
MigrationDecember 17, 202301:28 min