Biden is 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Friday said the US believes President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to invade Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.

Biden said, "I'm convinced" Putin has decided to further invade Ukraine. He cited the "significant intelligence capability" of the US government. Biden added, "We have reason to believe that."

Biden described the decision he believes Putin has made as a "catastrophic and needless war of choice," but sought to emphasize that a diplomatic path is still an option should Putin choose to de-escalate in a meaningful way.

Watch video 04:21 'Growing nervousness' in Kyiv: DW's Nick Connolly reports

US, allies determined to support Ukraine

Before addressing the nation and the world, Biden said he had made "two vital calls."

The first call he said was to a bipartisan group of members of the US Congress and Vice President Kamala Harris, who are all attending the Munich Security Conference. The second call was to EU and NATO members' heads of state.

In those calls, Biden said he briefed allies on what the US believes will happen in Ukraine in the coming days.

While he described an "overwhelming message on both calls of unity, determination and resolve," Biden cited Thursday's shelling of a kindergarten in Ukraine and disinformation in Russian media before casting his dire prediction based on US intelligence assessments.

"All these are consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before," Biden said, adding that Ukrainians "have refused to allow Russia to bait the into war."

Ultimately, Biden said the US would "defend every inch of NATO territory" and, along with allies, "will support the Ukrainian people."

Watch video 02:09 Kremlin shows no interest in de-escalation: Hodges

ar/fb (AP, Reuters)