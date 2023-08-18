  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Cannabis
Women's World Cup
PoliticsUnited States of America

Biden hosts leaders of Japan, South Korea at Camp David

1 hour ago

Washington is expected to cement security cooperation with its Asian allies as Beijing continues bolstering relations with Moscow. North Korea was reportedly planning to test an ICBM to coincide with the meeting.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VJKd
US President Joe Biden pictured arriving to board Marine One
New security cooperation is expected to be the outcome of trilateral talks involving the US, Japan and South Korea Image: Alex Brandon/AP/picture alliance

US President Joe Biden on Friday is expected to announce new security cooperation as he hosts the leaders of Japan and South Korea in three-way talks at Camp David.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have traveled to the US president's retreat in Maryland, situated west of Washington for the summit.

Japan and South Korea have had historically strained relations dating back to Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

Japan, South Korea put new focus on militaries

What's expected to come from the summit

Biden would not be pressed on what he hoped to achieve in the talks, only saying to the media before departing on Air Force One that there wouldn't be any comment until he had met with his counterparts.

The three leaders are, however, expected to agree on a crisis hotline involving the three countries and take part in regular military drills along with annual summits, according to US officials.

"We have created something that is exactly what China was hoping would never happen," said the US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel.

"Our message is we are a permanent Pacific power and presence, and you can bet long on America," he said at the Brookings Institution.

US attempts to bolster security ties with regional allies have ruffled feathers in China with the country's top diplomat Wang Yi issuing a warning last month.

"No matter how blond you dye your hair or how sharp you shape your nose, you can never become a European or American, you can never become a Westerner," he said in a video shared on official media. "We must know where our roots lie," he said.

Regional security concerns

While the leaders meet, one of a number of regional security challenges is expected to come into focus in the form of North Korea.

Last month Russia and China attended a military parade in Pyongyang, marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

Nuclear-capable missiles and new attack drones were among the weapons on display, according to state media.

In the past Moscow and Beijing have distanced themselves from North Korea's sanctions-defying military activities, however, both governments sent senior officials to survey the equipment on display.

More immediately, South Korean intelligence believes Pyongyang is preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile to coincide with the three-way talks.

Missiles fired by North Korea frequently crash into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

Tensions between North and South Korea remain high

kb/ab  (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Romanian pilot flying an F-16

Ukraine updates: US approves Dutch, Danish F-16 deliveries

Conflicts11 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Niger Niamey | Demonstration von Unterstützern des Putsches vor der französischen Basis

Explainer: Why is Niger so important for the West?

Explainer: Why is Niger so important for the West?

Politics17 hours ago01:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Christian man checks a home vandalized by an angry mob in Jaranwala near Faisalabad

Pakistan: Eyewitnesses recount anti-Christian mob attacks

Pakistan: Eyewitnesses recount anti-Christian mob attacks

Religion19 hours ago02:37 min
More from Asia

Germany

Man sitting next to a Volksempfänger radio

Nazi radio propaganda turns 90

Nazi radio propaganda turns 90

History4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader

Poisoning dissidents: The Kremlin's preferred method?

Poisoning dissidents: The Kremlin's preferred method?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Jerusalem, seen from above, with jets flying overhead

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Politics32 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA, Californien | SpaceX Falcon 9-Raketenstart (2018)

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Politics19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Chile's clean energy project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Chile's clean energy project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Business22 hours ago03:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage