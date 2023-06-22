  1. Skip to content
Biden hosts India's Modi for US state visit

33 minutes ago

The US and Indian leaders praised the "friendship" between their two countries, as Modi was formally welcomed for a state visit at the White House. The two countries are set to pen new defense and tech agreements.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Swe7
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden
Modi's state visit officially kicked off on Thursday with a lavish ceremony at the White HouseImage: Kevin Lamarque/REUTETS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden in Washington Thursday.

Modi was greeted with a colorful ceremony on the White House South Lawn, where thousands gathered to listen to the leaders.

Speaking side-by-side, Biden praised "the limitless possibilities of our two countries" and describing the US and India as "two great nations, two great friends, two great powers." He called religious pluralism a "core principle for India."

Modi thanked Biden "for his friendship" and said it is an "honor and pride for 1.4 billion [in India] and 1.4 million people of Indian origin living in the US."

Modi said that in a post-pandemic future, "the world order is taking new shape. In this time period, the friendship between India and US will be instrumental in enchancing the strength of the whole world."

He said the strong strategic partnership between the two countries was clear proof of "the power of democracy" and that he was "deeply grateful" for an opportunity to address US Congress later in the day.

The two will hold extensive talks in the Oval Office after, which will be followed by Modi's  speech before US lawmakers in Congress. Thursday's ceremonies will wrap up with a state dinner in the evening.

Modi and Biden held a private dinner on Wednesday night, following his arrival at the White House.

In a highly anticipated move, Modi has agreed to take questions with Biden at the White House on Thursday. India's head of government has not conducted a news conference in years.

What are the two leaders set to discuss?

As part of the state visit, Biden and Modi are expected to pen a number of bilateral agreements, seeking to further defense and technology ties.

The two leaders are set to sign off on a deal that will allow US firm General Electric to produce engines for Indian military jets.

India and the US have also planned an agreement which would allow US Navy ships to stop in Indian shipyards for repairs.

The agreements are to include US chipmaker Micron Technology’s $2.7 billion plan for a new semiconductor testing and packaging unit in the western state of Gujarat.

The US will also make it easier for skilled Indian workers to obtain and renew US visas.

Questions over state of democracy in India

Before the meeting on Thursday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan responded to concerns over the state of democracy in India.

"The question of where politics and the question of democratic institutions go in India is going to be determined within India by Indians. It's not going to be determined by the United States," Sullivan said.

"So what we can do is our part, and our part is to speak out on behalf of universal values."

rm, sdi/rs (Reuters, AP)

