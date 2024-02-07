Biden homeland security chief survives impeachment vote

House Republicans failed in their attempts to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas. The Homeland Security Secretary has long been in Republicans' crosshairs over what they describe as a humanitarian crisis.

The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday against impeaching Democratic President Joe Biden's top border official, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The call was expected to be tight, and so it proved, as three Republicans ultimately sided with Democrats in a vote that ended 216-214 in the Homeland Security Secretary's favor.

Mayorkas came under fire from Republican lawmakers who were keen for an impeachment of the Democrat over illegal entries across the United States' southern border.

An impeachment would have led to a Senate trial, but Mayorkas was expected to be acquitted by the Democrat-controlled chamber.

The move, criticized as a political stunt, highlights the deep policy disagreements over border security in an election year.



Republican lawmakers were led by the impeachment's chief sponsor, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia Image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

More to follow...

/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)