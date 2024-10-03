Biden, Harris tour Hurricane Helene damage as deaths mount

As the death toll eclipsed 180, US President Joe Biden warned of the dangers of climate change as he toured flood-hit areas. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris handed out meals at a relief center.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday visited communities ravaged by Hurricane Helene.

The Biden administration has deployed 1,000 soldiers to clean up after Helene and has pledged to cover the bill to remove debris in some states.

The storm killed more than 180 people across six states and has become an issue in the presidential election campaign.

Biden tours destruction in the Carolinas

Biden arrived in South Carolina and was briefed on the cleanup effort. He then flew in a helicopter over the flood-hit city of Asheville in North Carolina.

"What I saw was heartbreaking," Biden said on social media.

"But back on the ground, we're witnessing neighbors helping neighbors, volunteers and workers standing side-by-side, people leaning on each other. That's America."

The Biden administration mobilized up to 1,000 troops to help with the cleanup Image: Susan Walsh/AP Photo/picture alliance

Biden also warned that climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of storms like Helene.

"Nobody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore, at least I hope they don't," he said. "They must be brain-dead if they do."

Harris meets with survivors in Georgia

Separately, Harris visited storm-hit areas of Georgia, where she met with families who were impacted by the disaster.

She visited a Red Cross relief center in Augusta where she handed out meals to people in need.

Kamala Harris said Hurricane Helene has caused trauma for affected communities Image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

"There is real pain and trauma that has resulted because of this hurricane and what has happened in terms of the aftermath of it," Harris said.

Rebuilding will likely take years, according to officials.

"We are here for the long haul," Harris said. "There's a lot of work that's going to happen."

The vice president inspected hurricane damage in the southern state of Georgia Image: Carolyn Kasterpicture alliance

zc/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)