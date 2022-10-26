  1. Skip to content
Biden faces struggle in launching second run

59 minutes ago

There is speculation that US President Joe Biden might run for a second term, but he is facing mounting problems. DW correspondent Michaela Küfner explains why the latest political theatre in Washington could have global repercussions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MLge
Philippine Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa arrives to attend the promulgation of tax evasion cases against her at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila on January 18, 2023.

Philippines court acquits Maria Ressa of tax evasion

Press Freedom7 hours ago
Africa

In Egypt, women are banned from terminating a pregnancy unless married and in danger of their lives

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Politics13 hours ago
Asia

Vietnam Preaident Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Vietnam's President Phuc reportedly ousted by party rivals

Vietnam's President Phuc reportedly ousted by party rivals

Politics19 hours ago
Germany

Disposable cups in the Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Reusable cups mandatory in stadiums

Bundesliga: Reusable cups mandatory in stadiums

Soccer44 minutes ago
Europe

People seeking refuge are seen on a boat in the English Channel.

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

PoliticsJanuary 17, 2023
Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

PoliticsJanuary 16, 2023
North America

Bret Easton Ellis

'American Psycho' author Bret Easton Ellis returns

'American Psycho' author Bret Easton Ellis returns

Literature18 hours ago
Latin America

Thousands are traveling to Peru's capital Lima to protest against the country's new president, Dina Boluarte.

Protesters from across Peru converge on Lima

Protesters from across Peru converge on Lima

Conflicts19 hours ago02:03 min
