Biden explains move to 'pass the torch' to 'capable' Harris

07/25/2024 July 25, 2024 Biden pledges to continue his work as president for the next six months

US President Joe Biden spoke to the American people in an Oval Office address, his first since announcing he was ending his election bid.

He said it was up to voters to choose "between moving forward or backward" and "between hope and hate."

He said his legacy in office "merited a second term" but that nothing should get in the way of saving democracy, including "personal ambition."

The president said it was time to make way for younger voices.

He also said he would continue his work in the White House for what he has left of his term, highlighting his plans to "lower costs for hardworking families, grow our economy, I'll keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose."

"I'll keep calling out hate and extremism, making clear there's no place in America for political violence," he said, also touching on the issues of gun violence, climate change and cancer treatments.

"I'm going to call for Supreme Court reform, because this is critical to our democracy," he added.

He also said he would continue working to "end the war in Gaza and bring all the hostages home."