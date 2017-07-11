Biden expected to make global vaccine pledge during virtual summit

President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Wednesday during a virtual coronavirus summit with other leaders that the US will share an additional 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with the rest of the world, according to the White House.

This announcement would increase the total US vaccine sharing commitment to over 1 billion doses through 2022. The US so far has already donated 160 million doses to over 100 countries.

The US president is also expected to call on other countries to ramp up their vaccine sharing plans during the meeting, which takes place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Biden wants 70% of the global population to be vaccinated within the next year.

First World nations blamed for vaccine drought

The US, along with other major Western countries, have been criticized by the World Health Organization (WHO) for not sharing more doses with developing countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreysus has called on wealthy nations to refrain from providing booster shots to their own populations until the end of the year, in order to ensure enough supply for developing countries.

