Biden expected to decide on Afghan evacuation extension as G7 leaders meet — live updates

G7 set to discuss the Afghanistan crisis on Tuesday

Biden may use this meeting to let his intentions be known over the evacuation process

The Taliban warned of "consequences" if the US and its allies try to remain beyond August 31

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al-Qaida

This article was last updated at 02:42 UTC/GMT. Catch up on Monday's main events here.

German concerns for Afghan employees of GIZ

German Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) has warned of a high risk for Afghan employees of development organizations.

He does not trust the recent assurances of the Taliban. "There is already persecution and murder," Müller told Tuesday's edition of the Augsburger Allgemeine.

He had particular concern for the Afghan employees of the German development agency GIZ and other non-governmental organizations. The German government is working "on many many levels and is also working on other options for leaving the country beyond the air evacuation," he told the regional newspaper.

The minister called for an extension to the evacuation measures. He said he supported the British push, "together with the Americans, to do everything we can to get an extension."

US Intelligence panel chief admits deadline difficulties

US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said he thinks it is "very unlikely" the evacuation of people from Afghanistan will be completed by August 31, "given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated," he told reporters.

With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners massed at Kabul's airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, US President Joe Biden is expected to decide as soon as Tuesday on whether to extend an August 31 deadline to airlift Americans and their allies to safety.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Statue of Abdul Ali Mazari According to media reports, the Taliban has blown up the statue of Abdul Ali Mazari, a political leader of the Hazara minority. Mazari was posthumously declared a "martyr for national unity" in 2016. This past February, the Taliban had declared it would respect the country's cultural assets — Afghanistan has many significant historical sites dating back thousands of years.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Buddha statues in Bamiyan Two huge Buddha statues once stood in Bamiyan Valley, on one of the ancient trade routes between China and South Asia. Located some 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Kabul, the valley was a center of Buddhism, which originated in India; several thousand Buddhist monks lived there in the 6th century. The Taliban destroyed the statues in March 2001. This light projection took place in 2014.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Archaeological excavations near Bamiyan Bamiyan Valley was home not only to the famous Buddha statues but also to Shahr-e Gholghola and Shahr-e Zuhak, two forts that were strategically located on a mountain, allowing the inhabitants to spot passing caravans from afar. The city of Bamiyan flourished again in recent years, with the many sights leading to a rise in tourism.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Buddhist art from Hadda In the late 1930s, French archaeologists found an abundance of sculptures and paintings at the Hadda Buddhist monastery complex in eastern Afghanistan, not far from the city of Kandahar. Many depictions are of real-life scenes. The Taliban destroyed most of the archaeological sites in the course of the Afghan civil war.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Herat citadel The citadel is one of the largest fortresses in Central Asia and the national symbol of Afghanistan. The sand-colored bulwark and its 18 towers stand tall over the city of Herat, in western Afghanistan. The construction is said to date back to the time of Alexander the Great, or c. 330 BC. It was restored around ten years ago with international aid money — and could now be a target of the Taliban.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Mes Aynak A 1500-year-old Buddhist monastery complex sits on a hill in in Mes Aynak, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Kabul. Destruction has threatened the site for years, and not only by the Taliban. China has an eye on the copper deposits located beneath the temples and workshops. The name Mes Aynak means small copper basin.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Minaret of Jam At 65 meters (213 feet), this is the second-tallest brick minaret in the world. It is thought to have been built on the site of the ancient city of Firozkoh, the capital of the Ghurid dynasty. An inscription on the tower dates its construction to 1174-5 A.D. The place has been looted repeatedly. The Jam minaret has been on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list since 2002.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa Shrine The mausoleum in the northern Afghan city of Balkh was built a few years after the death of the Sufi scholar Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa, around 1460 A.D. It is also known as the Green Mosque. Starting at the end of the 16th century, six madrasas were added, and the district became a center for religious learning. The building was last restored in 2002 and serves as a cultural monument and mosque.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Gardens of Babur Known as Bagh-e Babur, the gardens were built around 1528 A.D. on the orders of the Indian Mughal ruler Babur. They were destroyed during the civil war of the 1990s but later rebuilt by the Aga Khan Foundation and Germany. The complex includes a caravanserai (a roadside inn for travelers), a palace, a historic pavilion, a mosque and Babur's tomb.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque, the Mosque of the King of the Two Swords, is located in downtown Kabul. It was built in the 1920s by King Amanullah Khan, who ruled from 1919-29. He attempted to modernize Afghanistan. His mosque had an unusual design, with multiple levels and facades in the Italian neo-Baroque style.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger Darul Aman Palace Amanullah Khan also built this palace on the occasion of Afghanistan's independence from British colonial rule in 1919. It is reminiscent of the Reichstag building in Berlin. Twenty-two German engineers helped build it and trained local specialists. During the civil war in the 1990s, the building was demolished by artillery fire. It reopened again in 2019.

Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger National Museum of Afghanistan The archives and exhibitions of Afghanistan's National Museum in Kabul contain some 80,000 artifacts. "We have great concerns for the safety of our staff and collections," director Mohammad Fahim Rahimi told National Geographic magazine. Back in 2001, the National Museum was looted and partially destroyed by the Taliban. Author: Sabine Oelze



An administration official told Reuters that Biden would decide within 24 hours whether to extend the timeline to give the US military time to prepare.

Beyond the need to remove thousands of Americans, there are also citizens of allied countries and Afghans who worked with US forces, such as translators, who need to be airlifted out of Afghanistan.

And then there is the matter of the 6,000 troops deployed to secure and run the airlift.

Some advisers have argued against extending the self-imposed deadline for security reasons.

Biden could signal his intentions at a virtual meeting of the G7 countries on Tuesday.

Watch video 03:38 Taliban say they 'wouldn't accept' extended US troop withdrawal – Franz Marty from Kabul

Monday's key developments

The Taliban said there would be "consequences" should the United States and its allies go beyond the August 31 deadline set for all evacuations to be completed.

However, the US, Germany and France are all considering an extension as the likelihood of successfully completing the mission within the next week recedes.

The World Health Organization warned that it was looking for ways to get more aid to Afghanistan.

The Taliban said they hoped to negotiate a solution over who will rule in the Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul, one of the few areas not yet captured by the group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was important that radical Islam did not spread throughout the region due to the Taliban takeover.

jsi/sri (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)