Biden blocks sale of US Steel to Japan's Nippon Steel

Brent Goff
January 3, 2025

US President Joe Biden has blocked a $15 billion takeover of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel. Analyst William Chou tells DW that the move was driven by "Biden's desire to be remembered as the most pro-union president ever."

