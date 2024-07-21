Biden backs VP Harris after dropping out of race — updates

Biden backs VP Harris after dropping out of race — updatesPublished July 21, 2024last updated July 21, 2024
What you need to know
- Joe Biden confirms he is no longer running for a second term
- The president endorses Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee
- Harris still required to secure support at the DNC in August
- Donald Trump says Biden was 'not fit to run'
Harris still needs to secure support at DNC
Even with Biden's endorsement, Vice President Kamala Harris is required to officially secure the support of the delegates at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago next month.
The conference will see nearly 4,700 votes on the next Democratic nominee. Biden has secured the support of nearly 3,900 of them by winning the primaries earlier this year.
While Biden's endorsement holds enormous political weight, he does not have the power to compel the delegates to vote for his nominee pick.
Harris will have to ensure the backing of her party before she can run — and fend off any challenges from other presidential hopefuls. While she is seen as Biden's most likely successor, she has also struggled with low approval ratings, comparable to those of her boss.
Biden has 'put country, party and future first,' Schumer says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer paid tribute to US President Joe Biden after his decision not to run for a second term in November's presidential election.
"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being," Schumer said in a statement.
The Democrat said Biden's decision "was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American."
Along with several other Democrat lawmakers, earlier this week, Schumer privately told Biden it would be better for the country and the Democratic Party if he ended his reelection campaign.
Trump: 'Biden was not fit to run'
US President Joe Biden was "not fit to run" for a second term in the White House, his Republican rival Donald Trump wrote on social media.
Trump made the comment shortly after Biden said he was dropping out of the race to be the next US president and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democrat's nominee.
The Republican went further, questioning Biden's capacity to stay on for the remainder of his term.
"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve And never was! ... We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly," Trump posted on his Truth Social network.
Trump also gave an interview to CNN, telling the US broadcaster that he thought Vice President Kamala Harris would be easier to defeat than Biden would have been.
Biden gives 'full support' to Kamala Harris
After confirming he was dropping out of the presidential race, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. He said that picking Harris as vice president was "the best decision I've made"
"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump," Biden wrote.
"Let's do this."
The 59-year-old Harris entered politics after rising through the ranks to become California's top public prosecutor. Her time in the White House, however, did not do much to raise her public profile. She was perceived as being in Biden's shadow and attacked by the Republican party over her efforts to curb the influx of immigrants arriving from Mexico.
Harris, however, has an advantage over other potential candidates due to her access to campaign funds she has already raised with Biden. The campaign recently reported having $91 million (€83.5 million) in its own funds, with allied campaign committees bringing the total to over $240 million. The money could prove decisive in the race against the Trump-Vance campaign.
'Whole country waiting' for Biden decision, says DW's Washington correspondent
Reacting to US President Joe Biden's announcement that he would run again for the White House, DW's Washington Correspondent Ines Pohl said:
"The whole country ... was waiting for when it [the announcement] would happen, especially after the Republican National Convention last week in Milwaukee, where former President Donald Trump emerged as a strong and fit leader."
She said the gap between the two leaders widened following Trump's performance at the convention.
Asked whether Vice President Kamala Harris would now be the top contender for the Democrats, Pohl said:
"One would think so, but that is still in the air. There are many Democrats who want to have an open Convention. That would mean that the delegates going to Chicago in three-and-a-half weeks would be able to vote for whoever they want," she added, referring to the Democratic National Convention from August 19 to 22.
"Of course, [Harris] is the vice president, she was Biden's pick [for that role]," Pohl said.
Minutes after posting his decision on social media, Biden endorsed Harris as the candidate for the Democrats for the November US presidential election.
Dropping out is in America's 'best interest' — Biden
US President Joe Biden confirmed he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump.
"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and my country for me to stand down," he said in an online message, adding he would be focusing on his work as president until the end of his term next January.
Biden has faced repeated calls to drop out along with questions over his advanced age and mental acuity following his disastrous performance against Trump three weeks ago. Up until today, he dismissed those calls.
In his Sunday message, he also thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for being an "extraordinary partner," before publishing a separate post endorsing her to take his place in the race.
As Biden's vice president and with her name already on the 2024 presidential ticket, Harris has a legal way to secure access to the funds she and Biden raised for their campaign.
