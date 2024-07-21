Biden backs VP Harris after dropping out of race — updates

Skip next section Harris still needs to secure support at DNC

07/21/2024 July 21, 2024 Harris still needs to secure support at DNC

Even with Biden's endorsement, Vice President Kamala Harris is required to officially secure the support of the delegates at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago next month.

The conference will see nearly 4,700 votes on the next Democratic nominee. Biden has secured the support of nearly 3,900 of them by winning the primaries earlier this year.

While Biden's endorsement holds enormous political weight, he does not have the power to compel the delegates to vote for his nominee pick.

Harris will have to ensure the backing of her party before she can run — and fend off any challenges from other presidential hopefuls. While she is seen as Biden's most likely successor, she has also struggled with low approval ratings, comparable to those of her boss.