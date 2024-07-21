Biden backs VP Harris after dropping out of race — updates

Skip next section What happens next?

07/21/2024 July 21, 2024 What happens next?

The Democrats now must navigate a difficult path with their presidential candidate Joe Biden withdrawing from the race so late in an election year.

The party's convention next month was due to be a shoo-in for Biden, but will now likely be an open contest, allowing the 4,700 delegates to pick the party's new candidate.

Biden won every state primary and caucus earlier this year and only lost the territory of American Samoa. He had been promised the support of at least 3,896 delegates.

Biden is not allowed to pass that backing to another candidate, under party rules. However, his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris is significant for her chances.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have been touted as potential rivals to Harris.

Given how important Black voters were for Biden, several Democrats have argued that Harris, as the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold national office, would be a no-brainer.

However, critics have argued that Harris has not been a popular or empowered vice president.

She must now solidify support from almost 4,000 Democrat delegates and some 700 so-called superdelegates, who include former presidents, party leaders and elected officials.

Harris could technically take advantage of Biden's total campaign financing worth $240 million (€220 million), electoral finance experts said, as the campaign was set up in both names.

Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers have threatened to file lawsuits depending on what moves the Democrats make at this late point in the election cycle.