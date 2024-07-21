Biden backs VP Harris after dropping out of race — updates

07/21/2024 July 21, 2024 Bill and Hillary Clinton praise Biden, endorse Harris

Former US President Bill Clinton and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said they were "honored" to join President Joe Biden in endorsing Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee for the White House.

In a joint statement, the Clintons lauded Biden's "extraordinary career of service," after his decision not to run for reelection, and said his presidency had "rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy" and "restored our standing in the world."

Regarding Harris, the pair said they "will do whatever we can to support her."

"Nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one," they continued.

"Now is the time to support Kamala Hamas," and "fight with everything we've got to elect her," the Clinton's added.