Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Messi, Hillary Clinton

US President Joe Biden has honored 19 celebrities from the fields of acting, music, sport, fashion, politics and science. Soccer superstar Messi was not present for the ceremony.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Saturday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the country, to 19 recipients at the White House.

"For the final time as president I have the honor bestowing the Medal of Freedom, our nation's highest civilian honor, on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people, who gave their sacred effort, their sacred effort, to shape the culture and the cause of America," Biden said at the ceremony.

Who received a Medal of Freedom?

He awarded the medal to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Democratic billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who was represented by his son Alex Soros.

Alex Soros, son of the Holocaust survivor philanthropist, accepted the award on behalf of his father Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo/picture alliance

Fashion icon Anna Wintour, actors Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fox, and rock band U2's frontman Bono were also presented with the award. As was William Nye, better known as "Bill Nye the Science Guy."

Biden also honored Basketball Hall of Fame member Magic Johnson, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships, and football superstar Lionel Messi, among others.

Among the remaining recipients were fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Spanish American chef and philanthropist Jose Andres and conservationist Jane Goodall.

Several posthumous medals were also given out. Robert F. Kennedy, the father of Trump ally Robert F Kennedy Jr., and George W. Romney, father of Mitt Romney, one of Trump's biggest conservative opponents.

Anna Wintour has been the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine since 1988 Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo/picture alliance

Messi skips award ceremony

Argentina's Lionel Messi, who won the Ballon d'Or — football's most famous individual prize — eight times, is the first male football player and the first Argentine to receive the medal.

Messi did not appear at the ceremony. His representatives said in a statement that the football star was unable to attend due to prior commitments.

The Argentine World Cup winner now plays in the US for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, a team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

Messi had been given the award as "the most decorated player in the history of professional soccer," said a White House statement.

"He supports healthcare and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador," it added.

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi is widely considered the greatest player of all time (FILE: September 14, 2024) Image: Megan Briggs/AFP/Getty Images

The medal is given to "individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to a White House statement.

Previous recipients include Martin Luther King Jr and Mother Teresa.

ess/ab (AP, AFP)