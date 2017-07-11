Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet Mohammed bin Salman

US President Joe Biden started his visit to Saudi Arabia after leaving Israel on Friday, seeking to "recalibrate” relations with Riyadh, one of the oldest US allies in the region.

Anticipation of the first meeting between Biden and de facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has been high after Biden previously vowed to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state over its human rights record, saying it had "no redeeming social value."

Biden recently faced criticism at home for scheduling a visit to Saudi Arabia and declined to say whether he would shake hands with the crown prince or broach the subject of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi — a dissident Saudi journalist who lived in the US and worked for the Washington Post before he was murdered at the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul in 2018.

After a rather low-key reception at Jeddah airport, Biden was welcomed to the royal palace by MBS with a fist bump.

Biden, who touts himself as a champion of human rights, last year ordered the release of US intelligence reports suggesting MBS had signed off on the murder, damaging relations between the two allies.

Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz called Biden's decision to meet with MBS, "heartbreaking and disappointing," adding, "Biden will lose his moral authority by putting oil and expediency over principles and values."

But Biden called for looking at the bigger picture before starting his visit.

"My views on Khashoggi have been absolutely, positively clear. And I have never been quiet about talking about human rights. The reason I'm going to Saudi Arabia, though, is much broader," said Biden.

Watch video 04:24 DW speaks with UN special rapporteur on Khashoggi report

US reengaging in Middle East in attempt to counter waning influence

Biden will attempt to reengage with Riyadh and other leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He will convene with GCC leaders as well as the those of Egypt, Iraq and Jordan on Saturday.

With mid-term elections approaching this fall in the US and his Democrats looking to lose seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Biden will prod MBS to increase oil production and offset rising prices in the US as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yet, observers say his concerns will matter little to Saudi leadership.

Former US State Department official Aaron David Miller, now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Biden's difficult sojourn will differ greatly from that of his predecessor Donald Trump, who got on swimmingly with the authoritarian MBS, saying, "there aren't going to be a lot of sword dances, smiling photo ops, or warm embraces."

Watch video 02:43 Biden heads to Israel for first Middle East trip

js/dj (AFP, AP)