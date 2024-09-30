Biden approves $567 million in defense support for Taiwan

It marks the latest attempt by Washington to boost the island's military in the face of rising tensions with China. While the US does not have official ties with Taipei, it is its most important arms supplier.

US President Joe Biden's administration has approved $567 million (€ 507 million) in defense support for Taiwan, the White House said.

Biden gave the Secretary of State the authority "to direct the drawdown of up to $567 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan," a White House statement said. No further details were provided.

Last year, the US approved a package of $345 million in defense support for Taiwan.

US-China tensions

The independently ruled island is claimed by China as its territory. The US does not have official diplomatic ties with Taipei but is one of its strongest supporters and arms suppliers.

Taiwan is a cause of great contention between the two superpowers, as Beijing insists Washington stop selling weapons to it.

China has often condemned international support for Taiwan and accuses the US of meddling in its affairs.

In recent years, China has increased military and political pressure on Taiwan, and it has a frequent presence of jets, drones and warships around the island.

In April, Biden's administration signed a law allowing billions of dollars in funds to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Taipei has previously said there has been a delay in the delivery of US arms, such as upgraded F-14 fighter jets.

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

tg/nm (AFP, Reuters)