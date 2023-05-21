Biden announces new US arms, ammo support for Ukraine

The US president said Washington was doing all it can to strengthen support for Ukraine to fight back against Russia's aggression.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced a new weapons package for Ukraine, insisting that Washington would continue to support the country against Russia's invasion.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Biden said the package would include "ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles."

The new pledge comes days after Biden gave Western allies the okay to transfer advanced F-16 jets to Ukraine.

Last weekend, Zelenskyy made a whistlestop tour of European capitals, where he won a €2.7 billion ($2.9 billion) new military aid package from Germany and similar new armament commitments from France and Britain.

Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to the G7 talks and was due later to address assembled leaders from India, Brazil, Vietnam and Indonesia to try to win support from non-western nations, many of whom have stayed neutral due to close ties with Moscow.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, appeared to confirm the loss of the city of Bakhmut to Russia, saying "I think no" when asked if it remained in Kyiv's control.

"For today, it is only in our hearts," he added.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday that forces of the Wagner private army, backed by Russian troops, had seized the eastern city.

The eight-month battle for Bakhmut is the longest and likely the bloodiest of the war.

