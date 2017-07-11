Biden announces executive action to combat US gun violence

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced six executive actions that his administration will take in an effort to fight the "epidemic" of gun violence that has gripped the country for decades.

Speaking at an outdoor press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, Biden told those present that gun violence was a "national health crisis" that cost the country not only the lives and futures of its citizens but also an estimated $280 billion (€235 billion) each year.

Speaking alongside Attorney General Merrick Garland — the nation's top law officer — Biden said: "This is an epidemic, for God's sake, and it has to stop."

More to come ...

js/msh (AFP, AP)