Biden and Xi meet at the G20 in Bali

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are looking to "manage" differences in their first face-to-face encounter since Biden took office.

The leaders of the world's two most powerful economies, US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, opened their meeting Monday on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali with a handshake.

It is their first face-to-face meeting since Joe Biden moved into the White House. The two have met many times, including when Biden was vice president. Their conversation Monday is expected to last several hours.

The meeting comes ahead of the start of the G20 summit, which kicks off Tuesday. The G20 is likely to be tense due to Russia's decision to invade Ukraine and the geopolitical tumult that has resulted, sending prices on everything from energy to grain prices skyrocketing.

There is also contention in the bilateral relationship over the status of Taiwan, China's claims to islands in the South China Sea, Beijing's treatment of Uigyurs in the eastern Xinjiang region and China's concerns that the US is preventing its rise as a global superpower.

Biden says China und USA 'share responsibility' for managing differences To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What have Biden and Xi said so far?

The two men arrive at the meeting in Bali in positions of strength. Biden acknowledged as much before departing to Indonesia after the Democrats outperformed expectations in the US midterm election, managing to keep control of the Senate with the House still up for grabs.

For Xi's part, he just secured an unprecedented third term at the Communist Party Congress, which also saw his predecessor Hu Jintao forcibly led off the dais by ushers.

Biden said ahead of the meeting that the two leaders hoped to "manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict." The two are meeting "to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation."

Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported that Xi told Biden during their meeting that the US should see history as a mirror to guide the future and "chart the right course for the China-US relationship."

Xi said humanity was facing huge challenges and urged the two leaders to behave as a stateman concerned with "where to lead his country."

"He should also think about a how to get along with other countries and the wider world," Xi said.

Both leaders were accompanied into the talks by small delegations.

ar/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)