Biden and Putin hold virtual summit as Ukraine crisis looms large

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, with Moscow's troop build-up on Ukraine's borders dominating the talks.

Biden was to warn Putin against invading Ukraine, threatening painful sanctions and more US military support for Eastern Europe if the Russian leader triggers a military conflict.

The Kremlin released a short video clip in which the two leaders exchanged friendly greetings, which did not disguise how high tensions are running between Washington and Moscow.

Ahead of the talk, US officials said that Washington was prepared to impose its toughest economic sanctions yet on Moscow if necessary, targeting the biggest banks in Russia and making it nearly impossible for them to convert rubles to dollars.

Kyiv and NATO members have recently accused Russia of amassing troops near its border to Ukraine, though Moscow has denied any hostile intentions, calling its troop posture defensive.

Despite Russia's claims, there are satellite pictures showing massive military concentrations on the border, and fears are growing of war in Europe.

Moscow has called these fears a sign of "hysteria", instead accusing NATO of threatening Russian security by its increased closeness with Kyiv. Russia has demanded "legal guarantees" that the alliance will never invade its territory.

The White House promised to brief the governments of Germany, the UK, France, and Italy after the call.

"The leaders agreed to stay in close touch on a coordinated and comprehensive approach in response to Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders," the White House said.

Nord Stream 2 could be in jeopardy if Russia invades

A Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory could come with consequences for Germany too. US approval for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Europe was contingent on Moscow refraining from military provocations. Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that Washington would pull its approval if Russian troops enter Ukrainian territory.

"Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, Germany will take action at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities to Europe in the energy sector, including gas, and/or in other economically relevant sectors," the US and Germany had said in a joint statement in July after the deal was struck.

The two leaders spoke just after Biden visited the World War II memorial in Washington to honor those who died at Pearl Harbor on the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the US naval base in Hawaii.

es/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)