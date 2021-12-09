Biden and Putin discuss Ukraine tensions - DW speaks to Steven Pfifer, Brookings Institution

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
US President Joe Biden is expected to offer Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "diplomatic path" to defusing tensions over Ukraine. The West is alarmed at a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine.
The presidents of the United States and Russia traded warnings over Ukraine — yet expressed some optimism for further diplomacy to help ease the heightening tensions.
A cease-fire in eastern Ukraine must hold, say Germany and France. This as Russia and the US are still not on the same page over security talks in the new year.
The Kremlin said a number of soldiers are returning to their permanent bases after finishing military drills. Western countries have accused Russia of amassing around 100,000 troops near Ukraine.
