 Biden and Putin discuss Ukraine tensions - DW speaks to Steven Pfifer, Brookings Institution | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 31.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Biden and Putin discuss Ukraine tensions - DW speaks to Steven Pfifer, Brookings Institution

Watch video 03:31

More in the Media Center

To the Point Deu Eng

Russia’s troop build-up: Will the West stand by Ukraine against Putin? 09.12.2021

Putin repeats demand that Ukraine should stay out of NATO 23.12.2021

Bild links: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual live call-in show in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Speaking in a live call-in program Wednesday, Vladimir Putin has voiced hope that the country could avoid a nationwide lockdown amid a surge of new infections. (Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Bild rechts: United States President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Biden met with security advisers before delivering remarks about the U.S. troop drawdown from Afghanistan, where the Taliban is rapidly advancing on the heels of the U.S. departure. Credit: Tom Brenner / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch

Biden and Putin to hold video call over Ukraine tensions 07.12.2021

TOPSHOT - A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a position on the frontline with Russia backed separatists near small city of Marinka, Donetsk region on April 12, 2021. - Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in clashes with pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine's war-torn east, its military said on April 12, 2021, as Kiev again accused Moscow of massing tens of thousands of soldiers on its border. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia analyst: 'War is more probable now' 14.12.2021

More from DW News

Auf einem Fernseher in einem Nebenraum des Bundeskanzleramts ist die Aufzeichnung der Neujahrsansprache von Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) für das Jahr 2022 zu sehen. SPERRFRISTEN: Zeitungen: Frei für Freitagszeitungen, 31. Dezember 2021; Agenturen: Frei nach Veröffentlichung unter Angabe der Sperrfrist: 31. Dezember 2021, 00:00 Uhr; Online-Redaktionen: Sperrfrist: 31. Dezember 2021, 00:00 Uhr

Olaf Scholz's New Year's Eve speech: 'A new era is dawning' 31.12.2021

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado: Residents flee spreading wildfires as homes destroyed 31.12.2021

Furniture destroyed by flooding is piled in a street, including an old for sale sign, in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Two dams broke Sunday in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding in a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands of forced to flee their homes. (AP Photo/Raphael Muller)

Brazil: Cleaning up after devastating floods 31.12.2021

Eine Frau lässt sich für einen Corona-Schnelltest (Bürgertest) in einer Apotheke in der Innenstadt einen Abstrich in der Nase abnehmen.

Top stories in 90 seconds 31.12.2021

Read also

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the 'Villa la Grange', Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Ukraine-Russia tensions: Biden and Putin to hold new call 30.12.2021

US President Joe Biden is expected to offer Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "diplomatic path" to defusing tensions over Ukraine. The West is alarmed at a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. December 30, 2021. Adam Schultz/White House/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin hold 'constructive' phone call 30.12.2021

The presidents of the United States and Russia traded warnings over Ukraine — yet expressed some optimism for further diplomacy to help ease the heightening tensions.

In this image released by Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Germany and France urge pro-Russian forces and Ukraine to stick to cease-fire 23.12.2021

A cease-fire in eastern Ukraine must hold, say Germany and France. This as Russia and the US are still not on the same page over security talks in the new year.

Russian servicemen take part in a military drills at Molkino training ground in the Krasnodar region, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Russia on Tuesday carried out military exercises in the Rostov region near its border with Ukraine. Tensions between the two countries rose in recent weeks amid reports of a Russian troop buildup near the border that stoked fears of a possible invasion -- allegations Moscow denied and in turn blamed Ukraine for its own military buildup in the east of the country. (AP Photo)

Thousands of Russian troops leave Ukraine border 26.12.2021

The Kremlin said a number of soldiers are returning to their permanent bases after finishing military drills. Western countries have accused Russia of amassing around 100,000 troops near Ukraine.