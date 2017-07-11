Biden and Putin agree, 'nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought'

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have ended their highly-anticipated summit in Geneva.

The leaders' first in-person meeting since Biden became president took place at a lakeside villa, amid soaring tensions between their two countries.

As talks ended after roughly four hours, less time than either side thought they would need, Biden gave a thumbs up. Members of the US team said the meeting had been "quite successful."

After the meeting, the two sides released a joint statement on one of the main topics of discussion, nuclear proliferation. The statement read, "nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

The statement said progress on shared goals could be achieved, "even in periods of tension," going on to state, "The United States and Russia will embark together on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust."

The statement says the countries, "seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures."

At a press conference after the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin called talks "constructive."

Putin also praised Biden as an "experienced statesman" willing to sit down for hours with other leaders, as noted by DW's Richard Walker.

Low expectations

Opening the talks earlier in the day, Putin said he hoped for a "productive" meeting, while Biden called it a discussion between "two great powers" and said: "It is always better to meet face to face."

There were low expectations of a breakthrough, with a string of contentious issues on the agenda. But both sides have said they hope the meeting can at least lead to more stable and predictable relations.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin hosted the talks, which are scheduled to last four to five hours.

What is on the agenda?

Biden and Putin are likely to discuss a raft of issues, including arms control, cybercrime, Ukraine, Belarus, election interference and the coronavirus pandemic.

The US president is expected to broach the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, although the Russian side has said that is an internal matter that Putin won't be drawn on.

DW correspondent Alexandra von Nahmen says cybersecurity will be at the top of the agenda.

"There have been a few quite far-reaching cyberattacks in the US recently, some of them having Russian fingerprints on them, so the Biden administration is calling on Russia to do more to deter such attacks from within its borders," she said.

"Both sides want to lower the temperature a notch or two and they're trying to find ways to resume their dialogue."

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Biden playing it cool President Joe Biden has kept his cards close to his chest ahead of the summit in Geneva. He declined to say how he plans to confront Putin during talks with his Russian counterpart — but is expected to address key issues. "I'm not looking for conflict with Russia, but we will respond if Russia continues its harmful activities," Biden said ahead of the summit.

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Alexei Navalny and human rights The imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny — who was also poisoned last summer — saw Western nations call on Moscow to ensure the opposition leader's safety. "Navalny’s death would be another indication that Russia has little or no intention of abiding by basic fundamental human rights," Biden said. In an interview with NBC, Putin would not guarantee that Navalny will leave prison alive.

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Cyberattacks A string of cyberattacks linked to the Kremlin in recent years is one reason why US-Russia relations have reached a nadir since the Cold War. Putin has rejected Washington's claims that Moscow was involved, calling the allegations "farcical."

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Election meddling A bipartisan Senate report released in 2020 found that Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election — and accused Putin of having greenlighted the interference aimed at getting Donald Trump into the White House. Putin has consistently denied the allegations, recently saying they were "unfounded accusations."

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Crimea's annexation Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine caused furor worldwide. The international community has refused to officially recognize Russia's claim, though many countries have resigned themselves to the idea that the peninsula will be under the Kremlin's control in the foreseeable future. In March, Putin held a concert broadcast in Crimea to mark the annexation's anniversary.

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Conflict in eastern Ukraine Fighting between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces ignited after Crimea's annexation and tensions remain to this day. Biden is expected to confront Putin about the invasion into neighboring Ukraine.

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Spy games The families of two ex-US Marines imprisoned in Russia are hoping Biden can secure their release, as reports say both Biden and Putin are open to a prisoner swap. Trevor Reed (pictured) was convicted in 2020 for assaulting police officers in Moscow. Paul Whelan, 51, was convicted of espionage. Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was sentenced to 25 years in a US prison for plotting to sell missiles.

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Belarus crackdown Exiled Belarusian opposition leaders want Biden to push Putin into backing a transition of power. Putin is has backed Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 27 years despite a disputed election result last year. The president has faced sanctions over Belarus' crackdown on protesters and journalists — including Raman Pratasevich, who was seized after a Ryanair plane was diverted to Minsk.

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Arms control The sides have an interest in discussing arms control agreements, including restarting talks on a potential follow-up to the New START agreement — the only remaining US-Russian arms control pact. The deal was extended for five years in January.

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Syrian aid Biden is keen to expand humanitarian aid distribution to war-ravaged areas in Syria, but Putin has previously threatened to close the last aid crossing. Putin, a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad's, has accused the US of sowing division in the region. In July, the UN Security Council votes on whether to extend authorization for the aid crossing via Turkey — a decision Russia can veto.

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Nord Stream 2 The US sees the Nord Stream 2 pipeline — which would double natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany — as a geopolitical security threat. But in May the Biden administration decided to waive sanctions on the pipeline's company. The majority shareholder is the Russian state-run firm Gazprom. The move was a bid to further thaw US-EU relations after ties were strained under Trump.

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Exiting Afghanistan The withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan has prompted fears of a power vacuum and instability in the region. The decision to exit was criticized by Russia, the Taliban and the Afghan government. "What is concerning in this context is that the armed conflict in Afghanistan might escalate in the near future," Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Russia-US relations: The contentious issues Putin's poker face Addressing Washington's grievances is nothing new for Putin, and he's not one to back down. He has warned the West to not cross any "red lines," suggesting that any intervention in domestic affairs or in Ukraine is a no-go. The summit, which was initiated by Biden, is seen by many experts as a win in Putin's eyes — as he seeks to be on equal footing with the US on the international stage. Author: Stephanie Burnett



Relations between the two countries deteriorated following Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, and amid US allegations that Moscow meddled in its 2016 presidential election.

The situation worsened after Biden called Putin a killer in March, prompting Russia to recall its ambassador from Washington. The US then recalled its ambassador from Moscow. The possibility of returning the diplomats to their respective posts may also be on the agenda.

What do observers say about the talks?

US Council on Foreign Relations senior fellow Chris Kupchan told DW the two leaders are "not coming in looking for a bromance like Trump and Putin," but Biden could "invest in some kind of working relationship with Putin."

"Biden is much more worried about China than he is about Russia. And I'm guessing that Putin is growing quietly uncomfortable with China. So part of this conversation might be about trying to improve the Western relationship with Russia in a way that contains China's leverage and gives Moscow a little bit of breathing room in its relationship with Beijing," he said.

Andrey Kortunov, director general of the Kremlin-founded Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), said Putin "understands that relations between Russia and the United States will continue to be mostly adversarial, at least for the foreseeable future. But at the same time, there are some potential pockets of cooperation that can be pursued further. And even the confrontation can and should be managed, to reduce costs and to cut down the risks."

David O'Sullivan, former EU ambassador to the US, said Biden would aim to be charming, and at the same time "open but firm on the points which are important for him."

"He will reach out to Putin and say, 'look, we don't agree on everything. Let's find a way of coexisting and not creating excessive tensions for each other'."

