Biden allows Ukraine use of longer-range weapons

ConflictsUkraineBiden allows Ukraine use of longer-range weaponsConflictsUkraineMatthew Mannion11/18/2024November 18, 2024US President Joe Biden has given Kyiv the go-ahead to use US-supplied long-range ATACM missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia. The decision is seen as a response to the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.