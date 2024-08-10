Biden ahead of Milton arrival: 'A matter of life and death'

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaBiden ahead of Milton arrival: 'A matter of life and death'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited States of AmericaBrent Goff10/08/2024October 8, 2024US President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Germany and Angola because of Hurricane Milton. During an Oval Office briefing, Biden warned that Milton could be one of the worst storms to hit Florida in a century. https://p.dw.com/p/4lYUXAdvertisement