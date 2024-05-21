Biden administration condemns Trump repost of 'reich' video

The video reposted by Donald Trump referred to a "unified reich" if the Republican is re-elected to the White House. Trump later deleted the video from his social media account.

The White House on Tuesday criticized Donald Trump for reposting a video with Nazi-era language on his social media account.

The video, reposted by Trump on his Truth Social media account, referred to a "united reich" if the Republican former president wins the 2024 election against incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden.

The German word "reich," meaning "empire," is associated with the Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler from 1933 to 1945, during which 6 million Jews in Europe were murdered in the Holocaust.

White House: Trump repost is 'abhorrent, sickening and disgraceful'

"It is abhorrent, sickening and disgraceful for anyone to promote content associated with Germany's Nazi government under Adolf Hitler," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Biden-Harris spokesperson James Singer said: "Donald Trump is not playing games. He is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a 'unified reich.'''

The video reposted by the former president features hypothetical headlines on newspapers if Trump were to win the 2024 race, such as "Economy Booms!" and "Border Is Closed." Under one of the headlines saying "What's Next for America?" a subtitle on the paper says "Industrial Strength Significantly Increased Driven By The Creation of A Unified Reich."

The term "reich" was used under the "What's Next for America?" hypothetical newspaper headline in the video reposted by Trump's account Image: CHRIS DELMAS AFP via Getty Images

The newspaper text from the "reich" part of the video lifted text from a Wikipedia entry on World War I, which reads: "German industrial strength and production had increased after 1871, driven by the creation of a unified Reich."

Trump spokesperson: "This was not a campaign video"

Trump's account later deleted the video after the repost.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's campaign press secretary, said "this was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court."

Trump has frequently referenced Nazi terms in his campaign rhetoric, most recently accusing Biden of being in charge of a "Gestapo administration." The Gestapo served as Nazi Germany's political police force.

