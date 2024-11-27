  1. Skip to content
Bhutan: A journey to the unknown South

November 27, 2024

Bhutan is famous as the ‘land of happiness’ in the Himalayas. But little is known about the country’s subtropical South. This film explores the little-known region, where people live according to ancient traditions and maintain close-knit communities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nTRn

The landscape in Bhutan’s South is characterized by dense jungle, unique biodiversity and mainly Hindu communities. In places that don’t get many visitors, it’s possible to get a sense of what life in the lowlands of Bhutan at the foot of the mighty mountain range is all about: community and togetherness. Even though education and healthcare are free, there’s no state welfare. Support is provided by society, instead. Far away from the urban centers, the documentary accompanies people who know how to help themselves in times of need. Like dentist Tenzin, who treats people in remote mountain villages free of charge. The documentary also shows the healing rituals of Bhutan's youngest shaman: 16-year-old Suresh feels he has been chosen to mediate between the living and the dead. He left school at the age 12 to pursue this calling. In the heart of the jungle, shop owner Rinzin waits eagerly to be connected to the power grid and the Internet. The mother-to-be hopes this will not only make life easier for her, thanks to a fridge and rice cooker, but will also improve her children's education. Many of Bhutan's traditions and customs are little-known. Many people here have a profound compassion: not only for their fellow human beings, but also for animals. Following an old Buddhist practice, the devout Sonam tries to save thousands of fish. Sonam is convinced that this is the only way he can preserve Bhutan's spiritual heritage and follow the path of Buddha.

