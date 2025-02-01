Bhopal: Continuing legacy of a disaster

The gas leak in Bhopal in 1984 killed thousands of people. To this day, survivors and children in the Indian city are still affected. More than 40 years later, a court has ordered the removal of the toxic waste to a disposal facility.

One of the world's worst industrial disasters took place in Bhopal, India,on December 3, 1984 when methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a Union Carbide plant, now owned by the US-based Dow Chemical. The disaster killed over 5,000 people immediately and poisoned more than half a million people in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh state, in central India.

It also had a long-lasting environmental and health impact, the result of which is still being felt more than 40 years later.

Families cannot forget the Bhopal gas leak of 1984 and struggle with the aftermath up until today. Surekha Lakkewar can still remember the evening of December 2, 1984: "Our eyes suddenly started to hurt, as if someone had rubbed chilies into them, and we could hardly breathe."

Now, more than four decades later, a court has ordered the removal of the toxic waste to a disposal facilitiy.