Bhopal: Continuing Legacy of a Disaster

The gas leak in Bhopal in 1984 killed thousands of people. To this day, survivors and children are still affected.

One of the world's worst industrial disasters took place in Bhopal, India, almost four decades ago. Surekha Lakkewar can still remember the evening of December 2, 1984: "Our eyes suddenly started to hurt, as if someone had rubbed chilies into them, and we could hardly breathe." Tonnes of toxic gases had escaped from the Indian pesticide factory Union Carbide.The reason: human error. Thousands of people died, hundreds of thousands were injured. Families cannot forget the Bhopal gas leak of 1984 and struggle with the aftermath up until today.

DW's Akanksha Saxena visits the remnants of the company and speaks to affected families.

