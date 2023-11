Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is openly announcing his plans to become a major power. But by publicly supporting the terrorist organization Hamas he is snubbing his partners and allies. Will his plan work? Our guests: Bülent Mumay (freelance journalist); Dilek Kurban (Hertie School); Tomas Avenarius (Süddeutsche Zeitung)

Image: DW

Dilek Kurban, is a fellow and lecturer at the Hertie-School here in Berlin. She previously wrote for Turkish media.

Image: DW

Tomas Avenarius is an International correspondent for Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung and frequently reports from the Middle East.

Image: DW

Bülent Mumay, is an independent correspondent for Turkish and German media, including Deutsche Welle, and joins us from Istanbul.