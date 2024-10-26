Between Harris and Trump: Latinos ahead of the US election

Over 36 million eligible Latino voters live in the US. They're the second-fastest growing voting group, and in 2024 will make up nearly 15% of eligible voters. However, people with Latin American roots by no means present a unified group with shared interests. Coming from different backgrounds, US states, and personal circumstances, their political views can vary widely. While a majority voted for Joe Biden in 2020, more and more are currently turning their backs on the Democrats. What's on the minds of Latinos in the run-up to the election? What issues are important to them - and what concerns do they have? Benjamin Alvarez Gruber posed those questions in Pennsylvania, California, and Florida.