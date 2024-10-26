  1. Skip to content
Between Harris and Trump: Latinos ahead of the US election

Benjamin Alvarez Gruber
October 26, 2024

Their votes could spell victory or defeat. Just ahead of the US Election, what issues concern the Latino community?

Over 36 million eligible Latino voters live in the US. They're the second-fastest growing voting group, and in 2024 will make up nearly 15% of eligible voters. However, people with Latin American roots by no means present a unified group with shared interests. Coming from different backgrounds, US states, and personal circumstances, their political views can vary widely. While a majority voted for Joe Biden in 2020, more and more are currently turning their backs on the Democrats. What's on the minds of Latinos in the run-up to the election? What issues are important to them - and what concerns do they have? Benjamin Alvarez Gruber posed those questions in Pennsylvania, California, and Florida.

