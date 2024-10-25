Between Harris and Trump: Latinos Ahead of the U.S. Election

Between Harris and Trump: Latinos Ahead of the U.S. ElectionOctober 25, 2024
Over 36 million eligible Latino voters live in the U.S. They're the second-fastest growing voting group, and in 2024 will make up nearly 15% of eligible voters. However, people with Latin American roots by no means present a unified group with shared interests. Coming from different backgrounds, U.S. states, and personal circumstances, their political views can vary widely. While a majority voted for Joe Biden in 2020, more and more are currently turning their backs on the Democrats. What's on the minds of Latinos in the run-up to the election? What issues are important to them – and what concerns do they have?
Benjamin Alvarez Gruber posed those questions in Pennsylvania, California, and Florida.
