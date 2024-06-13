Between fear and deterrence: Can Europe defend itself?

In the midst of war, the Ukrainian President is appealing for more support in Berlin. Germany promises further aid, but fears an escalation with Russia. Our guests: Nana Brink (Table.Media), Daniel Brössler (SZ), Roman Goncharenko (DW)

Image: DW

Nana Brink

is a journalist with Germany’s Table.Media. She’s specialized in domestic and security policy and transatlantic relations.

Image: DW

Daniel Brössler

is the chief political Editor for Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung in Berlin. He has covered Eastern and Central European topics, among others as a correspondent in Moscow.





Image: DW

Roman Goncharenko

is a DW colleague from Ukraine. He currently works with DW’s Russian service in Bonn.





