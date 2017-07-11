'Better progress, more movement' in last-gasp Brexit talks: EU's von der Leyen says

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Friday hailed better progress in recent talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, but added that there was more work to be done.

"After difficult weeks with very, very slow progress now we've seen in the last days better progress, more movement on important files. This is good," she said, albeit also warning that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

"We still have, of course, the three main difficult issues: governance, fisheries and the level playing field. But, within the frame of the level playing field, for example, progress has been made on the question of state aid," von der Leyen said in Brussels.

Watch video 02:00 Logistics companies fear Brexit chaos

She added that the team is "engaged and working tirelessly day and night to indeed reach the natural deadline ... by the end of the year."

Despite, the Commission chief's optimism, EU diplomats charged with tracking the progress of talks told AFP they see no swift end in sight — unless UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson decides to compromise.

There is "growing concern that the negotiations are not progressing fast enough to guarantee ratification" by the end of year, one unnamed EU diplomat said, after member state envoys were updated on the talks.

New regulator mooted

Earlier Friday, Reuters cited UK sources who work on state aid as saying that Britain had offered to set up a regulator for corporate subsidies, something the EU has long asked for.

The news agency cited an EU diplomat confirming that Britain had made a proposal but said it fell short of the bloc's demand for a body independent of government and with a clear mandate.

Britan and the EU have been engaged in 8-months of tense negotiations to work out a new trading relationship following the UK's departure from the bloc in January.

The talks have failed to make much headway in recent months on the key issues of fishing rights, business regulations

and state aid, among others. Several deadlines have come and gone.

Watch video 03:45 French fishermen fear for post-Brexit future

Britain has accused Brussels of making unreasonable demands in its attempt to ensure the country doesn't become a low-regulation economic rival on the bloc's doorstep.

The current round of talks is being carried out remotely after a case of COVID-19 was identified among the negotiating teams.

Transition ends in 6 weeks

An 11-month transition period, where Britain remains in the EU's single market and custom's union ends on December 31 and unless a trade deal is reached, quotas and tariffs would hit bilateral trade from 2021.

Most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit, at least in the near-term, as it is relatively more reliant on trade with the EU than vice versa.

Any agreement struck must still be approved by all the EU countries, as well as the European Parliament, to come into effect, which is likely to take at least 4 weeks.

With most deadlines missed, France, Belgium and the Netherlands have asked Brussels to update emergency plans

in case of a 'no deal' scenario.

mm/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)