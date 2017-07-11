'Better progress, more movement' in last-gasp Brexit talks: EU's von der Leyen says

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that there had been better progress in recent talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, but added that there was more work to be done.

"After difficult weeks with very, very slow progress now we've seen in the last days better progress, more movement on important files. This is good," she said, albeit also warning that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

As it stands, the UK is scheduled to reach and implement a deal with the EU on a future trading arrangement by the end of the year. By both sides' initial timetables, negotiations have already spilled well into overtime.

"We still have, of course, the three main difficult issues: governance, fisheries and the level playing field. But, within the frame of the level playing field, for example, progress has been made on the question of state aid," von der Leyen said in Brussels on Friday.

The talks are being carried out remotely after a case of COVID-19 was identified among the negotiating teams.

