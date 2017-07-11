Better late than never! Postcard arrives after 51 years

Better late than never, as the old adage goes.

But waiting for more than half a century for your postcard to arrive?

That is what happened to one person who paid a visit to Rome over half a century ago.

The postcard, dated April 1969, finally turned up at Münsterschwarzach Abbey last week, according to a post on social media.Münsterschwarzach Abbey's Facebook page

It turns out the sender, known only as Hildegard, had made a mistake with the address.

So the postcard lay in the Deutsche Post dead letter mail archives for five decades.

It is now on display at the monastery in the tiny town of Schwazach am Main, some 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) east of Wurzburg.