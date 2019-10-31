Beto O'Rourke pulls out of 2020 presidential race

The 47-year-old was an outsider to become the Democratic candidate for the US elections next year. He thanked supporters and urged them to unite behind whoever is eventually chosen.
Beto O'Rourke announced on Friday he was dropping out of the race to be the Democratic presidential candidate for the US elections in 2020.
With just 12 months to go before the nationwide poll, O'Rourke posted on Twitter: "Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."
He went on to thank those who helped his campaign before urging supporters to get behind whoever becomes the Democrat's contender to challenge President Donald Trump next year.
Read more: Democrats target Warren, Trump in debate
"We will work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating Donald Trump in 2020. I can tell you firsthand from having the chance to know the candidates, we will be well served by any one of them, and I'm going to be proud to support whoever she or he is."
President Trump soon weighed in on O'Rourke's demise, tweeting: "Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was 'born for this.' I don't think so!"
US Democrats have wrapped up a three-hour debate on a bloated stage. Candidates for the party's 2020 presidential nomination took wild potshots at Elizabeth Warren, seeming to indicate a new front-runner in the race. (16.10.2019)
Democrat Kyrsten Sinema won her Arizona's vacant Senate seat after her Republican opponent conceded. The win comes as President Donald Trump called for an end to the vote recount in Florida. (13.11.2018)
From expanding health care to fighting climate change, US Democratic candidates have fought to make a name in the crowded presidential race. Only one candidate called the Iran deal "wrong" and vowed to stay out of it. (27.06.2019)