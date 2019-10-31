 Beto O′Rourke pulls out of 2020 presidential race | News | DW | 01.11.2019

News

Beto O'Rourke pulls out of 2020 presidential race

The 47-year-old was an outsider to become the Democratic candidate for the US elections next year. He thanked supporters and urged them to unite behind whoever is eventually chosen.

Beto O’Rourke

Beto O'Rourke announced on Friday he was dropping out of the race to be the Democratic presidential candidate for the US elections in 2020.

With just 12 months to go before the nationwide poll, O'Rourke posted on Twitter: "Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."

He went on to thank those who helped his campaign before urging supporters to get behind whoever becomes the Democrat's contender to challenge President Donald Trump next year.

"We will work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating Donald Trump in 2020. I can tell you firsthand from having the chance to know the candidates, we will be well served by any one of them, and I'm going to be proud to support whoever she or he is."

President Trump soon weighed in on O'Rourke's demise, tweeting: "Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was 'born for this.' I don't think so!"

