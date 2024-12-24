Bethlehem marks somber Christmas amid ongoing Gaza war

SocietyIsraelBethlehem marks somber Christmas amid ongoing Gaza warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyIsraelNita Blake-Persen12/24/2024December 24, 2024Christmas festivities in Bethlehem, revered as the birthplace of Jesus, have been toned down for a second year running. Palestinian scouts marched quietly in a brief Christmas parade, their instruments silent in solidarity with Gazans.https://p.dw.com/p/4oYqxAdvertisement