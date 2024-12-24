  1. Skip to content
Bethlehem marks somber Christmas amid ongoing Gaza war

Nita Blake-Persen
December 24, 2024

Christmas festivities in Bethlehem, revered as the birthplace of Jesus, have been toned down for a second year running. Palestinian scouts marched quietly in a brief Christmas parade, their instruments silent in solidarity with Gazans.

