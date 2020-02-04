Bernie Sanders takes lead in New Hampshire primary

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders looked set to win the Democratic primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday, leading with 28% of the votes over Pete Buttigieg's 23%.

Sanders won the 2016 New Hampshire primary, and ranked higher than Buttigieg , Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in 2020 opinion polls.

Republicans also voted, but with no major contenders for the slot other than Donald Trump. The last polling booths closed at 1 a.m. UTC, but most closed at 12.

Residents of the northeastern state cast their ballots for just 24 delegates, or less than one percent of the nationwide delegate count. The vote was cast with less skepticism than its predecessor Iowa's, because the state utilizes a traditional paper ballot system.

All eyes have been on the second state to cast its vote following the contentious Democratic caucusesin Iowa last week, which saw a delayed release of the party's results after a technical error occurred with the party's vote counting application.

Iowa sawButtigieg and Sanders closely tied for the Democratic nomination, with Buttigieg raking in 26.2% of the votes, over 26.1% for Sanders.

Another one bites the dust

Meanwhile, Democratic businessman Andrew Yang dropped his 2020 presidential bid. The 45-year-old businessman with no political background surprised observers by qualifying for debates and remaining in the contest longer than some veteran politicians.

His primary proposal was to implement a universal basic income of $1,000 (€916) as an answer to what he dubbed the "fourth industrial revolution," or the rise in automation that took away millions of manufacturing jobs. Yang was polling at 3%, with 20% of votes in New Hampshire reported when he announced his exit.

"Our signature proposal, universal basic income, has become part of the mainstream conversation," he said. "Without a doubt, we accelerated the eradication of poverty in our society by years, even generations."

Former Maryland Representative John Delaney backed out of the Democratic bid just three days before the Iowa caucuses took place. "It is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time," he said.

