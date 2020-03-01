 Bernie Sanders has a clear lead in artist endorsements | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 02.03.2020

Culture

Bernie Sanders has a clear lead in artist endorsements

Heading into Super Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sanders is popular with singers such as Ariana Grande, as well as rappers like Public Enemy. His rallies have drawn comparisons to music festivals for their star lineups.

Bernie Sanders Rally Public Enemy (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Seyum)

Democratic voters are gearing up for Super Tuesday, which falls on March 3 this year. It marks the day on which the greatest number of US states hold democratic primary elections and caucuses, and with six candidates still in the race, it is bound to be interesting.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, initially thought to be a major contender, dropped out of the race on Sunday, and after Tuesday's results, it is likely others will follow suit. In the meantime, a host of musicians and celebrities have voiced their support for the democratic candidates still in the running. 

Read more: Super Tuesday – a 'how to' guide to the 2020 US primary elections

What the outcome will be on Super Tuesday is anyone's guess, but Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will certainly have a lot of star power backing him on the big day.

The candidate has already appeared in viral campaign ads and hosted rallies that have drawn comparisons to music festivals thanks to their lineup of A-list performers.

On Sunday, a rally in downtown Los Angeles was attended by a diverse mixture of celebrities of all ages, from 94-year-old actor Dick Van Dyke, who has been very vocal about "feeling the Bern," to legendary rappers Public Enemy. The group played classics with titles that complemented the Sanders campaign, such as "Fight the Power" and "Shut 'Em Down." Rapper Chuck D urged people to go to the polls, saying at one point "Voting is as important as washing your ass in the morning." The performance even led to the firing of Public Enemy co-founder, Flavor Flav, who was opposed the group's music being used to endorse Sanders.

Bernie Sanders Rally Public Enemy (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Dovarganes)

Public Enemy performing for Sanders on March 1: The band fired founding member Flavor Flav, who didn't approve...

In recent months, many musicians have voiced their support for the Sanders campaign. In January, Bon Iver performed an acoustic concert in Iowa during a rally. Vampire Weekend and the Strokes have performed at campaign events in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Durham, New Hampshire. The events packed the house with upwards of 3,000 fans, many of them the younger demographic Sanders is aiming to get the vote from.

Cardi B. and Ariana Grande are also among the musicians pledging their support for the potential democratic nominee. Going the extra mile, Grande encouraged young voters to register during her fall tour with the help of non-profit organization HeadCount. In December, the organization announced she had broken all previous records after 600,000 people registered to cast their ballots.

Read more: New 'Hillary' documentary aims to unpack the myth

  • Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford (REUTERS)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Ariana Grande for Sanders

    Back in November, the pop star voiced her support for Sanders, posting photos with him backstage on Twitter. "MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for!" she wrote. The singer has been registering young voters with organization HeadCount during her tour and broke a record in December after registering 600,000 people.

  • Vampire Weekend (Getty Images/M. Loccisano)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Vampire Weekend feels the Bern

    The rock band performed for thousands of fans at rallies for the Vermont senator in Iowa and New Hampshire. "Bernie's still the landslide favorite among people 35 and under (across racial and gender lines) so talk to your older, skeptical friends and family about why Bernie can actually win" front-man Ezra Koenig wrote on Instagram. Bon Iver also performed an acoustic set in Iowa.

  • Musician John Legend performed concerts for Elizabeth Warren (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Pizzello)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    John Legend supports Elizabeth Warren

    Singer John Legend is on the Warren bandwagon and headlined three concerts for the Massachusetts senator while she campaigned in African American communities in South Carolina at the end of February. "She supports creating a commission on reparations for the descendants of enslaved people," the singer told the audience in the city of Orangeburg.

  • Scarlett Johansson in London (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Scarlett Johansson is on the Warren bandwagon

    Back in September, the actress announced she would back Elizabeth Warren as the democratic nominee. In an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter," the actress has called the candidate "thoughtful and progressive but realistic" — a potential criticism of Sanders. She said she was not supporting the Hollywood trend of waiting to see how the Democratic primary will shake out before backing someone.

  • Cher (Getty Images/K. Winter)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Cher backs Joe Biden

    Although he just swept South Carolina, Joe Biden is still lagging behind Warren and Sanders in generating celebrity buzz. Yet, among his fans is singer Cher, whom he recently saw in Las Vegas. "Ran into a friend the other night. I'm excited to Cher it," read the caption he posted on Instagram with the star.

  • Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin (Reuters/M. Blake)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    George R. R. Martin is pro Biden

    The "Game of Thrones" author is also among the notable names throwing their support behind the former Vice President. As fans eagerly await his upcoming book, "The Winds of Winter," Martin took the time to write on his personal blog, saying he found Biden a qualified candidate.

  • Michael Douglas USA Hollywood Walk of Fame | Michael Douglas (picture-alliance/abaca/H. Lionel)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Michael Douglas stumps for Michael Bloomberg

    The billionaire candidate and former New York mayor has more than a few Hollywood faces on his team. Actor Michael Douglas spoke at a canvassing event for Bloomberg in South Carolina and has said Bloomberg "is a president America needs." Other stars on team Bloomberg include actor Ted Danson and musician John Mellencamp.

  • Tim Gunn with Heidi Klum (Barbara Nitke/2018)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Tim Gunn supports Bloomberg

    Known as the host of popular fashion design show "Project Runway," Tim Gunn (left) is a fan of former Mayor Bloomberg. The TV personality joined Bloomberg's LGBTQ Leadership Council and told "People" magazine he thought Bloomberg's late entry into the race was an advantage. "Now he can just ride in like a knight in shining armor" he said.

  • Singer Clay Aiken (Getty Images/D. Dipasupil)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Singer Clay Aiken for Amy Klobuchar

    US singer Clay Aiken of "American Idol" fame is one of the only stars who has openly gone to bat for Amy Klobuchar. He wrote an op-ed in "USA Today" about changing his vote from Joe Biden to the Minnesota senator, calling the moderate democratic candidate "a fresher voice" for the Democratic party.

    Author: Sarah Hucal


Approximately 1,600 people have signed the Artists4Bernie pledge to support Sanders, including photographer Nan Goldin and indie film director Jim Jarmusch.

"Artists and cultural producers are largely precarity laborers — often struggling without benefits, financial security, at the whim of the market," reads the campaign's letter. "Medicare for all, universal childcare, canceling student debt, and free public college, are just a few of the progressive changes that we support for their soundness and logic, that will spill over into a more equal cultural sphere." 

Other candidates have also been garnering support from cultural influencers. Elizabeth Warren took to the campaign trail in South Carolina with musician John Legend alongside her. She has also been backed by actress Scarlett Johansson who pledged her support for the Massachusetts senator back in the fall.

Joe Biden is backed by singer Cher, as well as former Olympic skater Michelle Kwan.

Batting for Michael Bloomberg are celebrities such as actor Michael Douglas and musician John Mellencamp.

Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary

Joe Biden emerged victorious in the South Carolina primary, breathing new life into his presidential campaign. The results could help the former vice president establish himself as a viable alternative to Bernie Sanders. (01.03.2020)  

The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

From pop superstar Ariana Grande to "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin, many celebrities have voiced their support for Democrats hoping to become the presidential nominee. (02.03.2020)  

Wahlkampf in den USA - Joe Biden

Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary 01.03.2020

Joe Biden emerged victorious in the South Carolina primary, breathing new life into his presidential campaign. The results could help the former vice president establish himself as a viable alternative to Bernie Sanders.

USA Debatte der US-Präsidentschaftskandidaten der Demokraten 2020 l Bloomberg, Warren, Sanders und Biden

Super Tuesday – a 'how to' guide to the 2020 US primary elections 01.03.2020

Like board games? You'll love the US primaries! The objective is to mop up points in US states and territories ⁠— especially on "Super Tuesday." At the end, there's even a "wildcard" that can totally change the outcome.

US-Präsidentschaftskandidat: Bernie Sanders in Kalifornien

US elections: Bernie Sanders condemns Russian efforts to help his presidential campaign 22.02.2020

On the eve of the Nevada Democratic caucuses, US Senator Bernie Sanders denounced Russia for reportedly trying to help his 2020 presidential bid. Officials had briefed Sanders a month ago about evidence of interference.

