Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, campaign team confirms

Bernie Sanders, the leading Democratic presidential candidate rushed to hospital earlier this week, had suffered a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed.

The Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital on Friday.

The 78-year-old was at a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest pains and taken to hospital. Doctors on Friday said Sanders was diagnosed with a heart attack following a blocked artery.

Sanders was stable as the doctors, Arturo Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, quickly placed two stents to open up a blocked artery in his heart.

It is not yet known how this will affect his campaigning. He was expected to return to Vermont on Friday.

