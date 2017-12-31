Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, campaign team confirms

Bernie Sanders, the leading Democratic presidential candidate rushed to hospital earlier this week, had suffered a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed.

The Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital on Friday.

The 78-year-old was at a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest pains and taken to hospital. Doctors on Friday said Sanders was diagnosed with a heart attack following a blocked artery.

Sanders was stable as the doctors, Arturo Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, quickly placed two stents to open up a blocked artery in his heart.

In a tweet Sanders expressed his gratitude to the staff at the Las Vegas clinic where he was treated and confirmed in a second tweet he was keen to rejoin the campaign trail. He said: "After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work."

He added: "I’m feeling so much better. Thank you for all of the love and warm wishes that you sent me. See you soon on the campaign trail."

He was expected to return to Vermont on Friday.

jsi/cmk (AP, Reuters, dpa)

