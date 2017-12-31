 Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, campaign team confirms | News | DW | 04.10.2019

News

Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, campaign team confirms

The Democratic presidential hopeful was admitted to hospital earlier this week with chest pains. He was released from hospital on Friday after as his team confirmed he had suffered a heart attack.

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders, the leading Democratic presidential candidate rushed to hospital earlier this week, had suffered a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed.

The Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital on Friday.

The 78-year-old was at a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest pains and taken to hospital. Doctors on Friday said Sanders was diagnosed with a heart attack following a blocked artery.

Sanders was stable as the doctors, Arturo Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, quickly placed two stents to open up a blocked artery in his heart.

It is not yet known how this will affect his campaigning. He was expected to return to Vermont on Friday.

jsi/cmk (AP, Reuters, dpa)

