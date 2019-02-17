 Bernie Sanders announces he is running for US president | News | DW | 19.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Bernie Sanders announces he is running for US president

US Senator Bernie Sanders has said he will run for president again in the 2020 election. Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist, has a large following, particularly among the young.

Bernie Sanders

The independent US Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday said he would once again run for president in 2020. 

Sanders, 77, made the announcement in a radio interview in his home state.

"I wanted to let the people of the state of Vermont know about this first," said Sanders on Vermont Public Radio.

Sanders, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, already made a strong run for the Democratic nomination for the 2016 presidential elections, losing out in the end to Hillary Clinton.

Watch video 00:53
Now live
00:53 mins.

Bernie Sanders's rebuttal of Trump's State of the Union address

Liberal policies

He is known for defending such liberal policies as free college tuition and single-payer health care.

In an email to supporters, Sanders wrote: "Our campaign is not only about defeating Donald Trump. Our campaign is about transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice."

Announcing his bid, Sanders did not pull his punches regarding the current Republican president, calling Trump an embarrassment to the nation and "a pathological liar."

"I also think he is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, someone who is gaining cheap political points by trying to pick on minorities, often undocumented migrants," he said.

Observers say Sanders will be a strong contender for the Democratic nomination this time around, although he will face much stiffer opposition than the last time, when he was Clinton's only progressive opponent. There are now a number of Democratic candidates who are espousing similar leftward-leaning ideas, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, seen by many as a favorite.

Read more: What Trump's ancestral village in Germany has to say about him 

  tj/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Under Donald Trump, socialism seeps into US mainstream

American socialists have been celebrating a comeback at the same time as approval ratings for Republican president Donald Trump and the opposition Democratic Party have hit all-time lows. (29.01.2018)  

What Trump's ancestral village in Germany has to say about him

Donald Trump's ancestors came from a tiny German wine village. We asked locals what they think of the US presidential candidate - and found out that the "Drumpfs" are long gone. (06.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bernie Sanders's rebuttal of Trump's State of the Union address  

Related content

Atlanta US-Demokraten wählen Tom Perez zum neuen Parteivorsitzenden

US Democrats pick Tom Perez as new chairman 25.02.2017

Tom Perez has been elected to the daunting task of rebuilding and leading the US Democrats out of their presidential election defeat. He picked second-placed Keith Ellison as his deputy.

Trump Merkel

Feminist critic Camille Paglia: 'Merkel is an important role model for mature women' 01.06.2017

Chancellor Angela Merkel is an inspiration, while Hillary Clinton's feminism is an illusion, says American social critic and political commentator Camille Paglia. She also explains why Donald Trump may win a second term.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 